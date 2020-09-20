Advertisement

Herd Upsets #23 Appy State In Huntington

Herd improves to 2-0 in 2020
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Brenden Knox rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Grant Wells came up with back-to-back big plays when Marshall needed them and the Thundering Herd beat No. 23 Appalachian State 17-7 on Saturday.

Marshall (2-0) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since winning at No. 6 Kansas State in 2003. It also was the Thundering Herd’s first win over a ranked opponent at home since 1976.

Appalachian State (1-1) squandered a couple of late opportunities and was held scoreless in the second half.

“For our program, it’s huge,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. “I thought our guys accepted that challenge. I thought the defensive play was special.”

Knox got the edge over Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas in a matchup between two preseason offensive players of the year in their respective conferences.

Wells had a lackluster game but put together consecutive big plays that made the difference. The redshirt freshman threw a 67-yard pass down the middle to a wide open Xavier Gaines to set up Wells' 12-yard scoring run on the next play for a 17-7 lead late in the third quarter.

Wells finished 11 of 25 for 163 yards after throwing four TD passes in his debut two weeks ago, a 59-0 win over Eastern Kentucky.

