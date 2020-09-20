Advertisement

Kentucky woman searching for mother’s ashes lost in the mail

Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BUCKNER, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County woman said she is devastated to find out her mother’s cremated remains are lost in the mail.

“Not knowing where my mother is, not being able to put her at rest, on holy ground,” Amy Redford said, “it’s not right.”

Redford relied on the US Postal Service the only legal means of shipping cremated remains because she was recovering from surgery and unable to travel.

Redford sent the ashes to her sister’s old address, an apartment from which she had recently moved. Postal inspectors can’t seem to recover the package from where it was delivered after a week.

“I don’t have much else to think about at this point, but where is my mother?” Redford said. “On the outside of the box that has all of the information, her cremated remains. How could someone be so cruel?”

The post office responded to her requests for help.

“We deeply apologize for what happened and Postal Service officials in Jacksonville are working to get this resolved.” said the spokesperson.

Redford’s only recourse will be to collect the $100 it was insured for If the package is not recovered.

