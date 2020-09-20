Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates fatal ATV crash

SCIOTO, Ohio (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway, after the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to an ATV crash that left one person dead and another injured.

On Sunday, September 20th at 4:46 a.m., troopers say the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a call of an ATV crash on CR-136, Big Run Road near mile post #2.

Troopers say the ATV was traveling eastbound on Big Run Road when it lost control on a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway, colliding into an embankment. The ATV overturned, then traveled off the left side of the roadway, running into a tree.

Troopers say the driver of the ATV, Christopher R. Spencer, 39 of Lucasville, Ohio, died from his injuries at the scene. The passenger suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate this crash.

