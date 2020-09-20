Advertisement

Poll shows improved numbers for both Trump and Biden

By NBC News
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (NBC News) - A new NBC News/WSJ poll also shows slightly improved numbers for President Trump and Biden.

Forty-five percent of voters approve of Trump’s job performance – up from 42 percent in July and 44 percent in August, although that movement is all within the poll’s margin of error.

Fifty-three percent disapprove of the president’s job, which is unchanged from last month.

But only 40 percent approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, while 57 percent disapprove – also essentially unchanged from August.

Meanwhile, Biden’s favorability has increased from 39 percent positive, 45 percent negative (-6) last month, to 43 percent positive, 45 percent negative (-2).

That’s compared with Trump’s current rating at 41 percent positive, 52 percent negative (-11).

Last month’s numbers for the president were 40 percent positive, 52 percent negative (-12).

Vice President Mike Pence has a 38 percent positive, 44 percent negative rating (-6), and Democratic running mate Kamala Harris' rating is 37 percent positive, 38 percent negative (-1).

