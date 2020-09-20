River Valley Middle School shuts down due to COVID-19

BIDWELL, O.H. (WSAZ) - River Valley Middle school will be closed until October 5th, 2020 due to staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

Principal Ed Moore, posted the following statement on the schools website:

“Due to a number of RVMS Staff member testing positive for COVID 19, RVMS students will not be reporting to RVMS until October 5th 2020. The staff will be planning and communicating with students and parents to provide ongoing instruction. We will also be sending out additional Health Information to keep families informed.”

