River Valley Middle School shuts down due to COVID-19

This comes after several staff members at the school tested positive for the virus.
RVMS has closed due to COVID-19
RVMS has closed due to COVID-19(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIDWELL, O.H. (WSAZ) - River Valley Middle school will be closed until October 5th, 2020 due to staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

Principal Ed Moore, posted the following statement on the schools website:

“Due to a number of RVMS Staff member testing positive for COVID 19, RVMS students will not be reporting to RVMS until October 5th 2020. The staff will be planning and communicating with students and parents to provide ongoing instruction. We will also be sending out additional Health Information to keep families informed.”

Keep checking back with WSAZ for the latest information.

