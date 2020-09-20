Advertisement

Sen. Portman says he will consider confirming President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

In statement posted his website Saturday, Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) said he will consider confirming President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States.
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OHIO (WOIO) - In statement posted his website Saturday, Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) said he will consider confirming President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States.

“Leader McConnell has said that he will hold a vote on any nominee President Trump sends to the Senate, and I intend to fulfill my role as a U.S. Senator and judge that nominee based on his or her merits,” he said in the statement.

The president has not yet nominated anyone but is expected to do so soon.

Portman’s statement juxtaposes a statement he made in 2016, when President Obama was up to nominate a Supreme Court Justice during an election year.

He previously said: “It would be our pragmatic conclusion that once the political season is under way, and it is, action on a Supreme Court nomination must be put off until after the election campaign is over.”

Read Sen. Portman’s full statement here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

