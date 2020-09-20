Trump continues to lead on the economy; Biden holds advantage on coronavirus in new poll

WASHINGTON (NBC News) - On the issues, Trump leads Biden by 10 points on which candidate would better handle the economy, with 48 percent of voters picking the president versus 38 percent picking Biden.

That’s according to a new poll conducted by NBC News and the Walk Street Journal.

Trump’s lead is 16 points on securing the border and controlling immigration (49 percent to 33 percent), and it’s 9 points on dealing with China (46 percent to 37 percent).

Biden, however, leads on health care (53 percent to 31 percent), the coronavirus (51 percent to 29 percent), race relations (52 percent to 28 percent), protecting immigrant rights (57 percent to 25 percent) and climate change (58 percent to 19 percent).

And on personal characteristics, the poll shows Biden leading on supporting and respecting the military and veterans (47 percent to 42 percent), serving as commander-in-chief (49 percent to 41 percent), being honest and trustworthy (47 percent to 30 percent) and having the ability to bring the country together (52 percent to 28 percent).

Voters are essentially split on which candidate has the necessary mental and physical health to be president, with 41 percent saying Trump is better, and with 38 percent saying Biden is.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.