Advertisement

Judge agrees to delay US government restrictions on WeChat

FILE - A federal judge has approved a request from a group of WeChat users to delay looming U.S. government restrictions that could effectively make the popular app nearly impossible to use. In a ruling dated Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in California said the government's actions would affect users' First Amendment rights as an effective ban on the app removes their platform for communication.
FILE - A federal judge has approved a request from a group of WeChat users to delay looming U.S. government restrictions that could effectively make the popular app nearly impossible to use. In a ruling dated Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in California said the government's actions would affect users' First Amendment rights as an effective ban on the app removes their platform for communication.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has approved a request from a group of U.S. WeChat users to delay looming federal government restrictions that could effectively make the popular app nearly impossible to use.

In a ruling dated Saturday, Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in California said the government’s actions would affect users' First Amendment rights as an effective ban on the app removes their platform for communication.

WeChat is a messaging-focused app popular with many Chinese-speaking Americans that serves as a lifeline to friends, family, customers and business contacts in China. It’s owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent.

The group of WeChat users had requested an injunction after the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it would bar WeChat from U.S. app stores and keep it from accessing essential internet services in the country, beginning Sunday night at 11:59 p.m.

The Trump administration has targeted WeChat and another Chinese-owned app, TikTok, for national security and data privacy concerns in the latest flashpoint in the rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. The administration contends that the data of U.S. users collected by the two apps could be shared with the Chinese government.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump said he supported a proposed deal that would have TikTok partner with Oracle and WalMart to form a U.S. company. There is still a chance that TikTok could be banned in the U.S. as of Nov. 12 if the deal isn’t completed, under the restrictions put in place by the Commerce Department.

However, a restriction to bar TikTok from app stores in the U.S., similar to what WeChat faced, was pushed back a week to Sept. 27 after Trump backed the latest TikTok deal.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News that the government will ensure that under the TikTok-Oracle-WalMart deal no American’s data ends up in the possession of the Chinese government.

In the WeChat case, the users had argued the moves targeting the all-in-one app with instant-messaging, social media and other communication tools would restrict free speech.

In the ruling, the court said that a WeChat ban “eliminates all meaningful access to communication in the plaintiffs' community,” and that an injunction would be in public interest.

The U.S. government had earlier argued that it is not restricting free speech because WeChat users still “are free to speak on alternative platforms that do not pose a national security threat.”

Specific evidence about WeChat posing a national security threat was also “modest,” according to Judge Beeler.

The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the injunction.

The dispute over WeChat and TikTok is the latest attempt by the Trump administration to counter the influence of China. Since taking office in 2017, Trump has waged a trade war with China, blocked mergers involving Chinese companies and stifled the business of Chinese firms like Huawei, a maker of phones and telecom equipment.

AP technology writer Zen Soo in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pogacar rides to victory at COVID-defying Tour de France

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Riding high on a performance for the ages, 21-year-old Tour de France rookie Tadej Pogacar was cruising into Paris with the race leader’s iconic yellow jersey Sunday, on his way to becoming the youngest post-war winner of the showpiece event.

National

Poll shows improved numbers for both Trump and Biden

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By NBC News
Poll shows improved numbers for both Trump and Biden

News

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 45 minutes ago
DHHR reports 180 new positive cases and two additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

National

Biden maintains national lead over Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC News
Biden maintains national lead over Trump

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Beta churns slowly toward Texas, Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta would be the ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in 2020, tying a record set in 1916.

News

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates fatal ATV crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates fatal ATV crash

National Politics

GOP hopeful Supreme Court battle will help shift election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Just 44 days before President Trump’s reelection will be decided, Republicans are again looking to a Supreme Court nomination fight to unite a deeply fractured party as it faces the very real possibility of losing the White House and control of the Senate this fall.

National Politics

Arizona Senate race could impact confirmation of new justice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Because the contest is a special election to finish John McCain’s term, the winner could be sworn in as soon as the results are officially certified. Other winners in the November election won’t take office until January.

National

Boy, 12, crawls through window onto roof to escape Milwaukee house fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The family believes an electrical failure within the walls started the fire that destroyed their home.

National

Sunday’s virtual Emmy Awards ceremony sets bar high with live telecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The glitch at the virtual creative arts Emmy telecast was minor, but it may have provoked flashbacks for the host of Sunday’s more ambitious main TV awards ceremony.