Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

West Virginia COVID-19 update
West Virginia COVID-19 update(Gray tv)
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 180 new positive cases and two additional deaths related to the coronavirus. This brings the case total to 14,054 and death toll to 310.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Kanawha County and an 81-year old female from Putnam County.

Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, says “I ask all West Virginians to do their part to diminish the spread of this virus and prevent further loss of life.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (44), Berkeley (944), Boone (197), Braxton (10), Brooke (107), Cabell (718), Calhoun (24), Clay (35), Doddridge (18), Fayette (564), Gilmer (27), Grant (152), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (81), Harrison (339), Jackson (247), Jefferson (419), Kanawha (2,297), Lewis (38), Lincoln (155), Logan (572), Marion (254), Marshall (158), Mason (136), McDowell (80), Mercer (399), Mineral (164), Mingo (354), Monongalia (1,876), Monroe (148), Morgan (51), Nicholas (87), Ohio (351), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (496), Raleigh (472), Randolph (234), Ritchie (10), Roane (49), Summers (41), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (346), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (348), Wyoming (101).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates fatal ATV crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates fatal ATV crash

VOD Recordings

MU beats Appalachian State

Updated: 12 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Local

UPDATE | WVOEMS rescinds memo that ordered unlicensed fire departments to stop EMT services

Updated: 14 hours ago
A memo from the interim director of the West Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services says fire departments who are operating with EMTs, and basic life support treatment without obtaining a particular license must stop the services immediately.

Local

Several teams gather for softball tournament in memory of teen

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Organizers say thousands of dollars were raised for Jordan Hardwick's family.

Latest News

Local

Two children among 10 new COVID cases in Boyd County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Health officials say an 11-month-old boy and a 6-year-old boy are in home isolation.

News

4 deaths, an additional 951 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 17 hours ago
As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 4,612 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 143,547 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Local

Crews respond to boat fire; Dunbar toll bridge back open

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A boat fire has been reported along the Kanawha River in Dunbar.

Local

W.Va. school color map updated; 2 orange, 4 red and 3 gold

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Five school districts including Kanawha and Putnam will not be allowed to start in-person instruction.

Local

Women from Boyd and Martin Counties among Ky. COVID deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The new deaths raise the state’s death toll to 1,108.

News

Hundreds expected to drive through Jackson, Ohio in Trump parade

Updated: 19 hours ago
A multi-county Trump Parade will be traveling through Jackson, Ohio on Sunday, September 20th and traffic patterns are set to change.