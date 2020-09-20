W.Va. State Police issue Silver Alert for missing man

BOONE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man who has been missing since early Sunday morning.

Phillip Richard Elswick, 77, has been reported missing since 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in Van, West Virginia.

A report from West Virginia State Police says Elswick was last seen driving a silver 2006 Toyota Tacoma with a West Virginia license plate reading “4JJ143.”

Elswick is 5′5″, weighs 150 pounds, and has grey hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey and white flannel button up, with black and grey tennis shoes.

State police say he suffers from diabetes and a heart condition.

Anyone who finds him is asked to contact 911 or West Virginia State Police.

