Advertisement

WVU dining hall closes due to COVID-19 exposure

Student wearing a mask walks by a safety message on West Virginia University's Morgantown Campus.
Student wearing a mask walks by a safety message on West Virginia University's Morgantown Campus.(WVU)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hatfields, WVU’s newest dining hall located at the Mountainlair, is temporarily closed Sunday due to COVID-19 exposure.

In a press release by WVU, University staff say they implemented safety protocols and initiated deep cleaning. The dining hall is expected to reopen at 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

University staff say they are working with the Monongalia County Health Department for contact tracing and investigations.

Another dining option on campus, Hugh Baby’s, is expected to reopen on Thursday after reported COVID-19 exposure on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Restrooms at Valley Park vandalized

Updated: seconds ago
|
By John Lowe
Pictures from park staff show that restroom sinks were damaged.

Local

Martin County native celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Mills' friends and family came out to her birthday party at Lafferty Medical Clinic to celebrate her milestone.

Video

Sen. Portman says he will consider confirming President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sen. Portman says he will consider confirming President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

Breaking

UPDATE | Parts of US-35 closed due to vehicle accident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened near Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County.

Breaking

River Valley Middle School shuts down due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This comes after several staff members at the school tested positive for the virus.

Latest News

Regional

Kentucky woman searching for mother’s ashes lost in the mail

Updated: 3 hours ago
An Oldham County woman said she is devastated to find out her mother’s cremated remains are lost in the mail.

Video

Daughter searching for mother’s ashes lost in the mail

Updated: 3 hours ago
Daughter searching for mother’s ashes lost in the mail

Local

Study says dogs and cats can contract COVID-19 from humans

Updated: 4 hours ago
New research shows there are “substantial” rates of coronavirus infection in dogs and cats whose owners have COVID-19.

Local

3 deaths, an additional 762 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,615 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 144,309 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Local

Sen. Portman says he will consider confirming President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

Updated: 4 hours ago
In statement posted his website Saturday, Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) said he will consider confirming President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States.