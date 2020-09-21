15 new positive cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say there have been 15 more positive coronavirus cases since Friday.

As of Monday, September 21, there have been 479 total cases in the county since the start of the outbreak in April.

There have been a total of eight COVID-19 related deaths.

The health departments say there are 60 active cases.

Officials say 10 more individuals have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 411.

