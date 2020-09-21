3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Three new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, including a 6-month-old girl.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Monday.

The other cases involve a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old man. All of the new cases are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 419 positive cases in the county, with 173 this month alone.

There have been six deaths.

