Advertisement

3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Three new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, including a 6-month-old girl.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Monday.

The other cases involve a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old man. All of the new cases are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 419 positive cases in the county, with 173 this month alone.

There have been six deaths.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ky. voters have options for casting ballots in general election

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Voters advocates say there are some changes that you should be aware of before heading to the polls.

Video

Sweets for Sight

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Sweets for Sight

News

Protesters out again in Logan County

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Protesters were back at the Logan County Board of Education Monday.

Video

FestivFALL goes virtual

Updated: 39 minutes ago
FestivFALL goes virtual

Local

Third Yeager Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19; two others recover

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Airport officials say they’re “working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to ensure all proper protocols are being followed.”

Latest News

Local

900 active COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, an 82-year-old female and a 72-year-old male died, bringing to the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 68.

Local

15 new positive cases in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of Monday, September 21, there have been 479 total cases in the county since the start of the outbreak in April.

Studio 3

Window masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Abby Armijo on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Trae Sheehan performs on Studio 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Trae Sheehan on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Starting your own chicken coop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
National Chicken Month on Studio 3.