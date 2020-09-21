900 active COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to COVID-19.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, an 82-year-old female and a 72-year-old male died, bringing to the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 68.

Officials say there are 2,359 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, as of Monday, September 21.

There have been 18 more active cases since Sunday, bringing that total to 900.

One additional individual recovered. There have been 1,391 recoveries.

