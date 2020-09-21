Advertisement

900 active COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to COVID-19.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, an 82-year-old female and a 72-year-old male died, bringing to the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 68.

Officials say there are 2,359 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, as of Monday, September 21.

There have been 18 more active cases since Sunday, bringing that total to 900.

One additional individual recovered. There have been 1,391 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ky. voters have options for casting ballots in general election

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Voters advocates say there are some changes that you should be aware of before heading to the polls.

Video

Sweets for Sight

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Sweets for Sight

News

Protesters out again in Logan County

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Protesters were back at the Logan County Board of Education Monday.

Video

FestivFALL goes virtual

Updated: 39 minutes ago
FestivFALL goes virtual

Local

Third Yeager Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19; two others recover

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Airport officials say they’re “working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to ensure all proper protocols are being followed.”

Latest News

Local

3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One of the cases involves a 6-month-old girl.

Local

15 new positive cases in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of Monday, September 21, there have been 479 total cases in the county since the start of the outbreak in April.

Studio 3

Window masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Abby Armijo on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Trae Sheehan performs on Studio 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Trae Sheehan on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Starting your own chicken coop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
National Chicken Month on Studio 3.