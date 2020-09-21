Advertisement

Another Herd player wins CUSA football award

Marshall's Tavante Beckett wins CUSA weekly award
Marshall's Tavante Beckett wins CUSA weekly award
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS – After registering 16 tackles, forcing a fumble and leading a Marshall defense that held No. 23 Appalachian State to its lowest rushing total in six years during a 17-7 win over the Mountaineers, Marshall redshirt senior LB Tavante Beckett earned the C-USA Defensive Player of the Week award. Beckett was all over the field Saturday for the Thundering Herd, amassing a career-high 16 tackles (eight solo) with one forced fumble in the 17-7 home win over 23rd-ranked Appalachian State. 

The 16 stops are the most by a Marshall man since Chase Hancock made 18 tackles against Southern Miss in 2017.  Last season, App State averaged 231 rush yards per game, which ranked No. 16 in the country, and in the season opener the Mountaineers ran for 308 yards against Charlotte.  On Saturday the Herd, led by co-captain Beckett, held them to 96 yards on 33 carries Saturday, their lowest total in a game since 2014.  Beckett’s 24 tackles in two games ranks second among all FBS players this season.

