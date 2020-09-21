COVID-19 Ky. | 406 new cases, one additional death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – During his daily news briefing Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 406 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death.

The governor said that makes 61,917 coronavirus cases statewide since the pandemic started in early spring.

According to a release from Beshear’s office, 67 of the newly reported cases were made up of children ages 18 and younger. Of those, nine were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was only five months old.

As of Monday, there have been at least 1,131,075 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 3.77%, and at least 11,283 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Beshear said although the positivity rate has decreased, residents need to continue to maintain social distancing and wearing masks in public.

