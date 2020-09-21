Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 406 new cases, one additional death

Gov. Beshear reported the latest coronavirus numbers for Kentucky on Monday.
Gov. Beshear reported the latest coronavirus numbers for Kentucky on Monday.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – During his daily news briefing Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 406 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death.

The governor said that makes 61,917 coronavirus cases statewide since the pandemic started in early spring.

According to a release from Beshear’s office, 67 of the newly reported cases were made up of children ages 18 and younger. Of those, nine were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was only five months old.

As of Monday, there have been at least 1,131,075 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 3.77%, and at least 11,283 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Beshear said although the positivity rate has decreased, residents need to continue to maintain social distancing and wearing masks in public.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Virginia COVID-19 testing sites

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The West Virginia DHHR is urging COVID-19 testing for anyone who feels they should be tested, especially those who live in counties now in the color orange or red on the West Virginia Color Code Map.

News

Schools in Lawrence County, Ky. transition to in-person learning

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lawrence County Schools in Kentucky opened its doors to students for the first time in six months Monday.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Another Perfect Weekend Extends Another Day

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Drew Narsutis
The summer heat and storms are about to give way to the brightest and coolest of the season! Tony headlines a fine weekend and beyond.

News

Ky. voters have options for casting ballots in general election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Voters advocates say there are some changes that you should be aware of before heading to the polls.

Latest News

Video

Sweets for Sight

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sweets for Sight

News

Protesters out again in Logan County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Protesters were back at the Logan County Board of Education Monday.

Video

FestivFALL goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
FestivFALL goes virtual

Local

Third Yeager Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19; two others recover

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Airport officials say they’re “working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to ensure all proper protocols are being followed.”

Local

900 active COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, an 82-year-old female and a 72-year-old male died, bringing to the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 68.

Local

3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One of the cases involves a 6-month-old girl.