Advertisement

Employees at jail test positive for COVID-19

Boyd County Detention Center
Boyd County Detention Center(WYMT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two employees at the Boyd County Detention Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Jailer Bill Hensley, one deputy tested positive over the weekend after he wasn’t feeling well.

Hensley says mass testing is taking place Monday on all employees.

Another employee was showing symptoms so he was tested early and it came back positive.

The Jailer says they are working with King’s Daughters Medical Center and the Boyd County Health Department to help test and determine what inmates need to be tested.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New Starbucks location coming

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The location will also have a drive thru.

Local

FestivFALL goes virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The format will be different this year so they can follow CDC guidelines and proper social distancing due to COVID-19.

Local

Two COVID-19 related deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The WV DHHR says there are 3,544 active cases.

Local

Ex-council member, ex-magistrate indicted in W.Va. shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers says ex-Huntington city council member Tom McCallister was indicted Friday on charges of malicious assault and use of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Another Perfect Weekend Extends Another Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
The summer heat and storms are about to give way to the brightest and coolest of the season! Tony headlines a fine weekend and beyond.

News

Bear visits Charleston doorstep

Updated: 4 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

U.S. 35 shut down after second crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Lawrence County, Ky. schools open ahead of Gov. recommendation

Updated: 4 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Woman killed in crash in Charleston

Updated: 9 hours ago
A woman on a motorized scooter was killed in a crash in Charleston late Sunday night.

Local

Fire chief responds to memo on ability of firefighters to provide life saving care

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
A memo released by the WVOEMS said fire departments cannot provide life saving care until EMS arrives.