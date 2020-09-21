Advertisement

Ex-council member, ex-magistrate indicted in W.Va. shooting

Tom McCallister
Tom McCallister(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A former council member in West Virginia’s second-largest city and a retired magistrate who is his brother have been indicted in a 2019 shooting that left a man paralyzed.

Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers says ex-Huntington city council member Tom McCallister was indicted Friday on charges of malicious assault and use of a firearm during commission of a felony.

The Herald-Dispatch reports McCallister’s brother, retired Cabell County Magistrate Johnny McCallister, was indicted on a charge of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. According to court testimony during a 2019 preliminary hearing for Tom McCallister, Ron McDowell Jr. was shot in April 2019.

For WSAZ’s previous coverage on this story, click here.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

FestivFALL goes virtual

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The format will be different this year so they can follow CDC guidelines and proper social distancing due to COVID-19.

Local

Two COVID-19 related deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The WV DHHR says there are 3,544 active cases.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Another Perfect Weekend Extends Another Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
The summer heat and storms are about to give way to the brightest and coolest of the season! Tony headlines a fine weekend and beyond.

News

Bear visits Charleston doorstep

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

Latest News

News

U.S. 35 shut down after second crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Lawrence County, Ky. schools open ahead of Gov. recommendation

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Woman killed in crash in Charleston

Updated: 7 hours ago
A woman on a motorized scooter was killed in a crash in Charleston late Sunday night.

Local

Fire chief responds to memo on ability of firefighters to provide life saving care

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
A memo released by the WVOEMS said fire departments cannot provide life saving care until EMS arrives.

Video

National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Updated: 10 hours ago
National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Video

Happy Birthday Helen Mills!

Updated: 10 hours ago
Happy Birthday Helen Mills!