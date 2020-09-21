Ex-council member, ex-magistrate indicted in W.Va. shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A former council member in West Virginia’s second-largest city and a retired magistrate who is his brother have been indicted in a 2019 shooting that left a man paralyzed.

Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers says ex-Huntington city council member Tom McCallister was indicted Friday on charges of malicious assault and use of a firearm during commission of a felony.

The Herald-Dispatch reports McCallister’s brother, retired Cabell County Magistrate Johnny McCallister, was indicted on a charge of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. According to court testimony during a 2019 preliminary hearing for Tom McCallister, Ron McDowell Jr. was shot in April 2019.

