FestivFALL goes virtual

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - FestivALL Charleston is going to celebrate its 9th FestivFALL virtually.

According to FestivALL Charleston, the celebration will take place October 10-17. The format will be different this year so they can follow CDC guidelines and proper social distancing due to COVID-19.

The events will include music, art, theatre and dance experiences through virtual and at-home arts programming.

The main events include a virtual Harvest Art Fair, the Charleston ARTbus unveiling, Art-for-FALL: Virtual Teen Art Exhibition, Three Things, programming from the West Virginia Dance Company, a grab & go Taste-of-ALL promo, performances by local musicians, and tutorials.

