Fire chief responds to memo on ability of firefighters to provide life saving care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Chief Deron Wilkes and his crew at Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department answer about 100 EMS calls a month where a fire truck and an ambulance respond. A lot of times the fire truck is first.

“One ambulance is coming from 30 minutes away and there is a fire department about 5 minutes away that could come at least stop your bleeding and give you Narcan,” Chief Wilkes said.

It is why Chief Wilkes was taken aback when the Department of Emergency Medical Services sent a memo Friday saying every fire department has to be individually licensed to answer EMS calls.

It has been a rule since 2011 but Chief Wilkes said it was not updated in the licensure manual and it is not practiced across the state

“It was just a memo that restated what was in the rule and there was no discussion about what impact it would have on the community what impact it would have on care delivered,” Wilkes said.

Hurricane officials reached out to WSAZ Friday. WSAZ received a copy of the memo Saturday.

In response to WSAZ’s reporting, the DHHR released a statement rescinding Friday’s order.

Chief Wilkes does not understand why the original memo was sent to begin with.

“What was the reason behind the memo? If there were issues then let’s fix the issues. Is it the right rule and if it’s not lets try to fix the rule to continue to do what we were doing,” Chief Wilkes said.

He said he is open to licensure if it means firefighters can continue saving lives.

“They just want to be able to do that because they know how many times they are there first before the ambulance ever gets there,” Chief Wilkes said.

Chief Wilkes said he heard there will be a rule making committee this week and there will be some more information coming out of the DHHR Monday.

