Keeneland announces plans for new racing facilities in Southeastern Kentucky

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland and the majority owners of Kentucky Downs announced today their filing of an application for a racing license and proposed construction of a state-of-the-art racing facility and related track extension in Kentucky to be located in Corbin and Williamsburg, respectively.

The proposed facilities will feature live Standardbred racing and historical racing machines for guests from Kentucky and beyond.

Officials from each racing association are working with state and local officials on a number of incentives and necessary infrastructure improvements to bring the facilities to fruition.

“Corbin is thrilled to be a part of this endeavor,” Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus said. “The new racing facility will be a welcome addition to our city’s already long list of sites and attractions for local residents and visitors.”

“We are proud of the significant investment this partnership is committed to making in our community, and are excited to see the infusion of tourism, economic development and new jobs it will bring to Williamsburg and Whitley County,” Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison stated.

Each facility is contingent upon approval of an initial pari-mutuel racing license by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

