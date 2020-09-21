Ky. voters have options for casting ballots in general election

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - Voters in Kentucky will have various ways they can cast their ballot in the upcoming election. Voters advocates say there are some changes that you should be aware of before heading to the polls.

Lawrence County Clerk Chris Jobe says there are three methods of voting in Kentucky. You can vote in person on election day, early, or you can vote by mail.

“In this election, the governor and secretary of state made a provision where people can vote early without an excuse,” Jobe said.

Voters must be registered by 4 p.m. Oct. 5.

“They have the option of requesting a mail-in-ballot. Voters can apply up until October 9th,” Jobe said. “Starting October 13th here at the courthouse, they can do early voting.”

Jobe encourages voters to follow absentee ballot instructions because failure to sign in all necessary places can impact how your vote is counted.

“There are two places to sign the outer envelope and the inner flap. They are highlighted. Sometimes we see people forget to sign those. As county board of elections, we are not allowed to count those [ballots] if they are not signed,” Jobe said.

Along with the presidential, congressional, and senate races this year, Kentuckians will vote on two constitutional amendments.

“The first has to do with Marsy’s law. The other one is to extend the term limits of commonwealth attorneys and district judges. It’s a yes or no vote,” Jobe said.

