Lawrence County, Kentucky schools transition to in-person learning

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawrence County Schools in Kentucky opened its doors to students for the first time in six months Monday.

The district is transitioning to in-person learning, welcoming kindergartners, second graders, sixth graders, and ninth graders Monday and Tuesday.

“This is a transition day for us,” said Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher.

The students returning are new to their buildings. Dr. Fletcher says the group will use Monday and Tuesday to get acclimated before all students who chose in-person learning return.

“They don’t even hesitate to get out of the cars, they don’t hesitate to get off the bus,” said Dr. Fletcher. “They’re ready.”

The Lawrence County School District is transitioning to in-person learning one week before Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear recommended. It’s a decision Dr. Fletcher felt was the right one given Lawrence County’s green status on the school re-entry map.

“I trust every staff and faculty member here to keep them safe and keep me informed if anything ever happens,” said Parent Brooke Slone. “I feel comfortable with it.”

Students returning this week will go back to virtual learning Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Those days will be used by faculty as final preparation for next week.

“We’ll take those days to evaluate well what went well for us, what do we need to do better, that way on the 28th, we have a plan that’s been tried so we can implement anything new and also reinforce the things we do well,” said Dr. Fletcher.

