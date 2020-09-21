Advertisement

Martin County native celebrates 100th birthday

By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Helen Mills arrived at her 100th birthday party in a parade led by the Martin County Sheriff.

“It feels just like it always did, feels good," said Helen Mills.

Mills' friends and family came out to her birthday party at Lafferty Medical Clinic to celebrate her milestone.

“Joy, just tremendous joy, to see her, to see the smile on her face," said Dr. Lon Lafferty.

Her doctor, Dr. Lafferty, said her 100th birthday party was 25 years in the making.

“When she turned 75, I said Helen now you know when you turn one hundred I’m going to have you a birthday celebration here on the grounds, and it was kind of a joke at the time, of course, when she turned 80 and 85, 90 and about 95 we got really serious about it," added Dr. Lafferty.

25 years later, it is a moment her daughter said Helen has waited for her entire life.

“It is a great honor, a great honor to see it, is very blessed to see her make it this long," said Helen’s daughter, Eva Spence.

Helen said in order to make it to 100-years-old, she worked hard.

“I told them to work when you can get a job go ahead and work cause they needed to do it, that’s what I done all the time," added Mills.

She began working when she was 6-years-old, one of her favorite jobs was working with the schools in the lunchroom.

“When I would come through the line, Ms. Helen would always say wait just a second and she would slip in the back and get this huge Tupperware bowl of soup and bring it out, and she made me feel so very special, and I began to tell that story over the years and come to find out she did everyone that way," said Dr. Lafferty.

“Cause they needed it and it ain’t no use in pouring it out to the dogs and things," added Mills.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Restrooms at Valley Park vandalized

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Pictures from park staff show that restroom sinks were damaged.

Video

Sen. Portman says he will consider confirming President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sen. Portman says he will consider confirming President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

Breaking

UPDATE | Parts of US-35 closed due to vehicle accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened near Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County.

Breaking

River Valley Middle School shuts down due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This comes after several staff members at the school tested positive for the virus.

Latest News

Regional

Kentucky woman searching for mother’s ashes lost in the mail

Updated: 5 hours ago
An Oldham County woman said she is devastated to find out her mother’s cremated remains are lost in the mail.

Video

Daughter searching for mother’s ashes lost in the mail

Updated: 5 hours ago
Daughter searching for mother’s ashes lost in the mail

Regional

WVU dining hall closes due to COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Hatfields, WVU’s newest dining hall located at the Mountainlair, is temporarily closed Sunday due to COVID-19 exposure.

Local

Study says dogs and cats can contract COVID-19 from humans

Updated: 5 hours ago
New research shows there are “substantial” rates of coronavirus infection in dogs and cats whose owners have COVID-19.

Local

3 deaths, an additional 762 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 6 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,615 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 144,309 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Local

Sen. Portman says he will consider confirming President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

Updated: 6 hours ago
In statement posted his website Saturday, Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) said he will consider confirming President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States.