Police officers get 2 new bikes for sisters sharing 1

‘It’s the only bike we have’
The officers of the Detroit Police Department’s second precinct arranged to get each girl a new bicycle.
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (Gray News) – Two sisters used to have to share a single bike. Now, each has her own new set of wheels to pedal around their neighborhood.

The officers of the Detroit Police Department’s second precinct arranged to get them the bicycles after originally buying them ice cream.

“How come you guys only have one bike?” one of the officers said in a DPD Facebook post.

One of the girls said they take turns and share the bike.

“It’s the only bike we have,” she said, according to the department’s post.

The post shows the girls on their new bikes with big smiles on their faces.

Another picture shows the officers with the girls' family, standing behind their shiny wheels.

