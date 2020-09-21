Advertisement

Protesters out again in Logan County

Protesters demanded change once again in Logan County, West Virginia. They say they will protest everyday, until the board moves in their favor.
Protesters demanded change once again in Logan County, West Virginia. They say they will protest everyday, until the board moves in their favor.(station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Protesters were back at the Logan County Board of Education Monday.

The gathering was a follow-up to a “let us play” protest on Friday. Last week, students and parents claimed that they would be at the county board every day until a decision is made.

Protesters are once again asking the board to abide by state rules. On the West Virginia Department of Education’s COVID-19 color-coded map, Logan County is in the gold. Guidelines from this category would let students attend school in-person and participate in sports.

Monday’s protest had a small turnout, and most people left within the first hour.

“I think if they take the right precautions, keep their hands clean, do what they are supposed to do, and they will be OK,” said Ashley Goodman, a parent.

Goodman has lost two family members to COVID-19. She isn’t scared of her children catching the virus, though. The main reason she wants her son back in school is so he can get back to football. She says college scouts have shown interest, and his recruiting film will suffer if he doesn’t get back to business.

In addition to protesting the current rules, the small crowd reacted to new developments during the weekend. The county’s board president penned a letter to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Sunday. He asked the governor’s office to reconsider previous guidance issued by the WVSSAC. The board opted out of in-person classes on Aug. 19. Because of that decision, the county wasn’t allowed to participate in sports.

Farley wants the governor’s office to reverse that rule, so students can learn remotely and participate in extracurricular activities.

Parents at the protest said they would be OK with that decision.

“If the NFL can play and the colleges can play, why can’t high school, it’s no different,” said Dewey Gore, a parent.

But the governor’s office hasn’t responded to the letter. Athletes say they will be taking their problems to the county board.

“We are definitely going or be out here at five o’clock tomorrow,” said Evan Mullins, a student from Logan County.

The county board of education does plan on discussing their re-entry plan at Tuesday night’s meeting. Students and parents plan on speaking at the meeting and protesting outside.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ky. voters have options for casting ballots in general election

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Voters advocates say there are some changes that you should be aware of before heading to the polls.

Video

Sweets for Sight

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Sweets for Sight

Video

FestivFALL goes virtual

Updated: 39 minutes ago
FestivFALL goes virtual

Local

Third Yeager Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19; two others recover

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Airport officials say they’re “working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to ensure all proper protocols are being followed.”

Latest News

Local

900 active COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, an 82-year-old female and a 72-year-old male died, bringing to the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 68.

Local

3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One of the cases involves a 6-month-old girl.

Local

15 new positive cases in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of Monday, September 21, there have been 479 total cases in the county since the start of the outbreak in April.

Studio 3

Window masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Abby Armijo on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Trae Sheehan performs on Studio 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Trae Sheehan on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Starting your own chicken coop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
National Chicken Month on Studio 3.