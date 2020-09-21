Advertisement

Restrooms at Valley Park vandalized

Valley Park staff pictures show sinks removed from the wall and damaged.(Courtesy of Putnam County Parks)
By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Valley Park staff say restrooms at the park’s large shelter were vandalized over the weekend.

Pictures from park management show sinks from the restrooms were disconnected from the wall and broken.

“It’s just sad because I’m from Brazil and where I’m from I never see a park like that,” said park-goer Augusto Maciel. “So to have something like this and people not take care of it is very sad.”

Park officials say that the restrooms at that shelter will be closed until further notice.

The restrooms by the park’s baseball fields were also vandalized in July.

Valley Park director Ashley Deal tells WSAZ that restrooms will now be locked every night and park hours will soon shorten as the weather gets colder.

“People just want to be safe and right now, it doesn’t seem to be that way so let’s get some protection, let’s get some security,” park-goer Ashlee Davis said.

Deal says that the park will look to install security cameras in that part of the park as soon as possible. Staff also say that Hurricane Police will patrol the area more often.

