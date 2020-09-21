Advertisement

School district to return to in-person instruction next week

Ashland Independent Schools will switch to in-person instruction next week.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Independent Schools will switch to in-person instruction next week.

The Ashland Independent Board of Education met in a special session Monday and approved a plan to send students back into classrooms on Monday, September 28.

If you have chosen the virtual option, your student will continue to receive instruction online.

For more information, you can click here.

