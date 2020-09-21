Third Yeager Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19; two others recover

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A third employee at Yeager Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the airport.

Meanwhile, the other two employees who tested positive have fully recovered and returned to work.

According to the news release Monday, the most recent employee who tested positive hasn’t been on airport property since Sept. 14. The case is not related to the previous cases at the airport.

Airport officials say they’re “working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to ensure all proper protocols are being followed.” The health department will conduct contact tracing.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.