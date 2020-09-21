Tigers Jump To 2nd In Ohio Rankings

(WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers have jumped up a spot in the latest OHSAA football rankings. They are now the 2nd ranked team in Division V behind defending champion Kirtland. Wheelersburg fell to #8 after suffering their first lost of 2020 to Waverly who are the 9th ranked team in Division IV. Glouster Trimble is ranked 5th in Division VII. Here are the full rankings.

Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I

1, Pickerington Central (17) 4-0 196

2, Dublin Coffman (2) 4-0 178

3, West Chester Lakota West (1) 4-0 147

4, Lakewood St. Edward (1) 3-1 130

5, Mentor 3-1 105

6, Cincinnati Princeton 3-1 87

7, Perrysburg 4-0 81

8, Clayton Northmont 4-0 69

9, Canton McKinley 3-1 42

DIVISION II

1, Akron Hoban (15) 3-0 185

2, Toledo Central Catholic 3-0 151

3, Westerville South (2) 4-0 135

4, Avon 4-0 118

5, Massillon Perry (2) 4-0 106

6, Cincinnati Winton Woods 4-0 97

7, Cincinnati La Salle (1) 3-1 74

8, Massillon Washington 3-1 70

(tie) Hudson 4-0 70

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (12) 4-0 182

2, Bellbrook (3) 4-0 137

3, Hamilton Badin (3) 4-0 112

4, Canfield (1) 4-0 105

5, New Richmond (1) 4-0 96

6, Dresden Tri-Valley 4-0 88

7, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 4-0 84

8, Streetsboro 4-0 64

9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 3-1 33

10, Thornville Sheridan 4-0 31

DIVISION IV

1, St. Clairsville (8) 4-0 142

2, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 4-0 128

3, Cincinnati Wyoming (4) 4-0 127

4, Bloom-Carroll (2) 4-0 116

5, Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 4-0 100

6, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3) 3-0 95

7, Bellevue (1) 4-0 93

8, Canal Fulton Northwest 4-0 77

9, Waverly 4-0 49

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (16) 4-0 198

2, Ironton (2) 4-0 169

3, Canfield S. Range (1) 4-0 149

4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 4-0 121

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 4-0 110

6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1) 4-0 87

7, Bellaire 4-0 75

8, Wheelersburg 3-1 68

9, Baltimore Liberty Union 4-0 45

10, Brookville 4-0 30

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (12) 4-0 182

2, Beverly Fort Frye (2) 4-0 139

3, Mechanicsburg 4-0 135

4, New Middletown Springfield (2) 4-0 121

5, Mogadore (2) 3-0 98

6, Frankfort Adena 4-0 91

7, Archbold 4-0 83

8, Wickliffe 4-0 61

9, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 4-0 52

10, Centerburg 4-0 38

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (19) 4-0 190

2, Lucas 4-0 149

3, Ft. Loramie 4-0 113

4, New Madison Tri-Village 4-0 104

5, Glouster Trimble 4-0 96

6, Arlington 4-0 91

7, Lima Central Catholic 3-1 83

8, Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 3-1 69

9, Malvern 4-0 68

10, Dalton 3-1 23

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.