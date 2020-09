Raised on a small alpaca farm in West Virginia, 22-year-old Trae Sheehan began writing songs as soon as he started learning how to play. Having lived in both New York City and Nashville, along with touring the country in his converted minivan, there is no lack of inspiration for Trae. His 2019 release ‘Arizona’ reached No. 7 on the Roots Radio Charts and received international airplay. Sheehan’s latest album ‘Postcards from the Country,’ full of stripped-down arrangements and personal stories, was released on September 18th via Half Moon Records.