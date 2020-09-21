Advertisement

Trick or Treat scheduled for Gallia County

The Gallia County Sheriff, Gallipolis Chief of Police, and Rio Grande Chief of Police have released details about trick-or-treat.
The Gallia County Sheriff, Gallipolis Chief of Police, and Rio Grande Chief of Police have released details about trick-or-treat.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Gallia County Sheriff, Gallipolis Chief of Police, and Rio Grande Chief of Police have released details about trick-or-treat.

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Officials say they want to remind all drivers to be cautious and drive slowly through the communities while families are out during this event.

The Gallia County Health Department says in order to ensure a safer Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic, you should stay in family groups, children must be accompanied by an adult, and ensure facial coverings when coming within six feet of those handing out candy or other treaters.

Health department officials say stay home if you’re sick, don’t pass out candy if your’e not feeling well, wash hands often, observe social distancing and respect families/homes that don’t want to participate.

