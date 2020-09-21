Two COVID-19 related deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., September 21, there have been 519,175 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 14,171 total cases and 312 deaths.

The deaths include an 80-year old female from Kanawha County and a 75-year old male from Kanawha County.

The WV DHHR says there are 3,544 active cases.

10,317 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (46), Berkeley (947), Boone (198), Braxton (10), Brooke (107), Cabell (724), Calhoun (24), Clay (34), Doddridge (18), Fayette (569), Gilmer (29), Grant (152), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (82), Harrison (341), Jackson (247), Jefferson (419), Kanawha (2,317), Lewis (38), Lincoln (156), Logan (582), Marion (255), Marshall (159), Mason (136), McDowell (80), Mercer (401), Mineral (164), Mingo (356), Monongalia (1,902), Monroe (148), Morgan (52), Nicholas (88), Ohio (356), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (509), Raleigh (473), Randolph (236), Ritchie (10), Roane (49), Summers (42), Taylor (116), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (356), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (348), Wyoming (101).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.