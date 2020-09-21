West Virginia COVID-19 testing sites
Widespread testing available Tuesday, Sept. 22
West Virginia (WSAZ) - The West Virginia DHHR is urging COVID-19 testing for anyone who feels they should be tested, especially those who live in counties now in the color orange or red on the West Virginia Color Code Map.
Below is a full list of COVID-19 testing sites in West Virginia that will be open Tuesday, Sept. 22:
Cabell County
YMCA Kennedy Center
5800 Ohio River Road
Huntington
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fayette County
J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center
55 Hazel Ruby Lane
Mt. Hope
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Midland Trail High School
26719 Midland Trail
Hico
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Kanawha County
A More Excellent Way Life Center Church
504 Virginia Street West
Charleston
noon to 5 p.m.
Flu shots are also available at this location.
Putnam County
Teays Valley Baptist Church
3926 Teays Valley Road
Hurricane
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has a full list of testing locations and times posted now.
Click here to access that full list of locations and times available Tuesday, Sept. 22 through Saturday, Sept. 26.
