West Virginia COVID-19 testing sites

West Virginia (WSAZ) - The West Virginia DHHR is urging COVID-19 testing for anyone who feels they should be tested, especially those who live in counties now in the color orange or red on the West Virginia Color Code Map.

Click here to see the color-code map.

Below is a full list of COVID-19 testing sites in West Virginia that will be open Tuesday, Sept. 22:

Cabell County

YMCA Kennedy Center

5800 Ohio River Road

Huntington

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fayette County

J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center

55 Hazel Ruby Lane

Mt. Hope

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Midland Trail High School

26719 Midland Trail

Hico

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kanawha County

A More Excellent Way Life Center Church

504 Virginia Street West

Charleston

noon to 5 p.m.

Flu shots are also available at this location.

Putnam County

Teays Valley Baptist Church

3926 Teays Valley Road

Hurricane

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has a full list of testing locations and times posted now.

Click here to access that full list of locations and times available Tuesday, Sept. 22 through Saturday, Sept. 26.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.