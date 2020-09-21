Advertisement

Woman killed in crash in Charleston

A woman was killed in a crash late Sunday night.
A woman was killed in a crash late Sunday night.(AP)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman on a motorized scooter was killed in a crash in Charleston late Sunday night.

Charleston Police said it happened around 11:30 at the intersection of Rt. 21 and Washington St. West. Police said the crash involved a car and a motorized scooter.

The woman on the motorized scooter died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

