Woman killed in crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman on a motorized scooter was killed in a crash in Charleston late Sunday night.

Charleston Police said it happened around 11:30 at the intersection of Rt. 21 and Washington St. West. Police said the crash involved a car and a motorized scooter.

The woman on the motorized scooter died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

