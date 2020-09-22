12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Twelve new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Tuesday.

Those newest case involve a 68-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman, an 85-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman, a 71-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman, a 62-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman, a 72-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and a 62-year-old woman.

The 71-year-old man is in hospital isolation, while the rest are isolating at home.

There have been 431 total cases, including 185 this month alone.

Six people have died. Three hundred thirty-one have recovered from the virus.

