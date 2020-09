1st WVSSAC High School Football Rankings Released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As week 4 of Football Friday Night is coming up, the first high school football computer rankings were released by the WVSSAC. The top three teams are Spring Mills, Bluefield and St. Mary’s. In Class AAA, Spring Valley, Cabell Midland and Hurricane round out the top 4 teams. The highest ranked local team in Class AA is Poca who are 1-0 and ranked 11th. The unbeaten Tolsia Rebels are ranked 3rd in Class A. Here are the complete rankings.

CLASS AAA

1 SPRING MILLS HIGH SCHOOL 12.67

2 SPRING VALLEY 12.52

2 CABELL MIDLAND 12.52

4 HURRICANE 12

5 BRIDGEPORT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL 10

6 MUSSELMAN 8.33

7 WHEELING PARK 8

7 RIPLEY 8

9 JOHN MARSHALL 7

9 MARTINSBURG 7

9 GREENBRIER EAST 7

12 PRINCETON SENIOR 6.5

13 PARKERSBURG 5.6

14 JEFFERSON 4.33

15 BROOKE 4

15 PARKERSBURG SOUTH 4

15 HAMPSHIRE 4

18 BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR 3

18 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL 3

18 LINCOLN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL 3

21 WOODROW WILSON 0

21 PRESTON HIGH SCHOOL 0

21 HUNTINGTON 0

21 HEDGESVILLE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL 0

CLASS AA

1 BLUEFIELD 12.52

2 OAK GLEN HIGH SCHOOL 11.33

3 FRANKFORT 10.33

3 ROBERT C. BYRD 10.33

5 LINCOLN 10

5 CLAY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL 10

7 INDEPENDENCE SENIOR 9

8 LEWIS COUNTY 8

9 LIBERTY (Raleigh) 7.67

10 NORTH MARION 7.33

11 POCA 7

11KEYSER 7

13 POINT PLEASANT SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL 6.51

14FAIRMONT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL 5.5

15LIBERTY (Harrison) 5

15GRAFTON 5

17WAYNE 4.5

18ELKINS 3.67

19SCOTT 3.5

20SHADY SPRING 3.33

21 WESTSIDE 3

21 NICHOLAS COUNTY 3

21 BRAXTON COUNTY 3

24 PIKEVIEW 2

24 ROANE COUNTY 2

26 WEIR 0

26 BERKELEY SPRINGS 0

26 PHILIP BARBOUR HIGH SCHOOL 0

26 EAST FAIRMONT 0

26 WYOMING EAST 0

CLASS A

1 ST. MARYS 9

2DODDRIDGE COUNTY 8.67

3 TOLSIA 8.52

4 GREENBRIER WEST 8

4 EAST HARDY 8

6 TUG VALLEY 7

6 WIRT COUNTY 7

8 TYGARTS VALLEY Middle/Senior High 6.33

9 BUFFALO 6

10 WILLIAMSTOWN 5.33

10 SUMMERS COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL 5.33

12 RIVER VIEW 5

13 PETERSBURG 4.67

14 CAMERON 4.33

14 MOOREFIELD 4.33

16 GILMER COUNTY 4

16 RITCHIE COUNTY 4

16 TYLER CONSOLIDATED 4

19 SHERMAN 3.5

20 VAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL 3

20 PENDLETON COUNTY 3

22 WHEELING CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2.33

23 VALLEY (Wetzel) 2

23 RICHWOOD 2

23 POCAHONTAS COUNTY 2

23 MADONNA 2

27 WAHAMA SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL0

27 WEBSTER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL 0

27 PADEN CITY HIGH SCHOOL 0

27 TUCKER COUNTY 0

27 SOUTH HARRISON 0

27 RAVENSWOOD 0

27 MOUNT VIEW HIGH SCHOOL 0

27 MONTCALM 0

27 MAGNOLIA HIGH SCHOOL 0

27 JAMES MONROE 0

27 CALHOUN COUNTY MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL 0

