(WSAZ) - Below are trick-or-treat dates and times for our viewing area.

If you don’t see your city or county listed, please email us at news@wsaz.com with your town’s date and time and we will update it!

West Virginia

Cabell County: October 29 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ohio

Gallia County: October 29 - 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.