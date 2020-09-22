3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Three new COVID-19 cases are reported in Scioto County.

The Portsmouth and Scioto County health departments made that announcement Tuesday.

Health officials say there are no additional hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 482 positive cases, ranging in ages from 15 months to 97 years old.

Fifty-seven of those cases remain active.

The county remains at a Level 2 (orange) on the state Department of Health’s metrics map.

