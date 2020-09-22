Advertisement

91 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County, an additional death

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Ninety-one more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Kanawha County, and another death is reported.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying that brings the total to 2,450 cases since the pandemic started.

The death of a 91-year-old woman has brought the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 69.

Of the total number of cases, 2,435 are confirmed cases and 15 are probable.

Active cases are at 970, up 70 from Monday. Recovered cases are at 1411, up 20 from Monday.

