Activist cowboy arrested after riding horse down Chicago highway

By WLS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - A Chicago activist demanding investment for children in disenfranchised neighborhoods was arrested after disrupting highway traffic with a horseback ride.

Adam Hollingsworth, a 33-year-old activist known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy,” stalled traffic Monday evening by riding a horse for more than seven miles down the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was accompanied by a group of motorcyclists.

Traffic backed up behind Hollingsworth in the approximately 30 minutes he spent on the highway. At its peak speed, the horse galloped at about 15 miles per hour but was averaging around 10 to 12 mph.

Hollingsworth aired part of the ride on Facebook Live and said its purpose was to raise awareness about the lack of funding for young people in the city.

“Until kids' lives matter, until we understand kids' lives matter, nothing else matters,” said Hollingsworth in the live video.

When Hollingsworth exited the highway, he was arrested by police. He was charged with reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer and criminal trespass to state-supported property.

Police say the horse sustained several injuries. It was bleeding from the left hoof, injured on its right hoof and the right side of its body had bleeding sores from the saddle.

The horse was taken away for treatment with Animal Care and Control in a Chicago Mounted Patrol trailer, which is built for transporting horses.

