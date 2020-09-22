Agency asking for input on future of Central Avenue location

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Land Reuse Agency is asking for input from residents and visitors on the future of 739 Central Avenue.

Officials with the city of Charleston say the former Abraham’s Grocery, also known as Park Place Bar, has been a gathering place for the neighborhood in the past.

The CLRA Chair Kevin Baker says, “we want to hear from the community. All ideas are welcome, and you can share them by literally writing them on a new chalkboard located at the property, or by filling out a quick survey that is available online. No matter how you participate, the CLRA is eager to hear your ideas and work to move this project forward.”

The CLRA got ownership of the location in May. After they get input, they plan on releasing a request for proposals to the public that includes information received from the community. They plan on making a proposal turn into a reality.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says, “This project highlights why I sought to create the Charleston Land Reuse Agency. We must come together as a community to return vacant properties to productive use and the CLRA is in a good position to make this project a reality with the help of local partners that want to invest in our City.”

The chalkboard is on the building now for the community to give their input. You can also click here to complete a survey to give your input.

