Advertisement

Airline denies mom and son, 2, after he refused to wear mask

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (Gray News) - A New Hampshire woman was not allowed to stay on an American Airlines flight with her 2-year-old son because he would not wear a mask as the airline requires.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Rachel Starr Davis of Portsmouth was traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 17 when a flight attendant asked her to put a mask on her 2-year-old son.

In an Instagram post, Davis wrote she tried but could not.

“I tried repeatedly, begged him, bribed him, pleaded with him, did everything I could while he was screaming and crying as I tried to hold him and put the mask on, feeling my absolute lowest of lows as a mother,” Davis wrote.

The airline asked passengers to disembark, and Davis and her son were left behind.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said, “Policies are enforced and approved face coverings are made available at key points throughout the customer journey.”

The airline’s website says a face covering is required for everyone, except for children under 2 years old. Those who refuse to wear one “may be denied boarding and future travel on American.”

Davis and American Airlines have been in contact over the incident. The Herald reports Davis wants an apology for how she was treated.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

I-64 eastbound shut down after tractor trailer flips on side

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Sager
I-64 eastbound just before the Milton interchange is shut down after a tractor trailer flipped onto its side.

National

Hamlin, Michael Jordan partner on NASCAR team for Wallace

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jordan and Hamlin purchased a charter for their team from Germain Racing that guarantees Wallace a spot in the 40-car field every week.

National

Beta makes landfall on Texas coast as total rainfall remains an unknown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
Beta was expected to move northeast along the Texas coast over the next couple of days, weakening into a depression, before heading into Louisiana sometime mid-week.

Local

Putnam County Board of Education discusses reopening plans, added safety measures

Updated: 4 hours ago
Superintendent John Hudson said they just want to make sure when kids do go back, it’s safe.

Latest News

News

W.Va. Governor: everyone needs to go get tested

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
“The more we test, the more likely we are to find somebody or people that have this disease that don’t know it," the governor said.

Video

Charleston Recycling Returns

Updated: 5 hours ago
Charleston Recycling Returns

Video

Getting back to the classroom, protest at Chesapeake BOE

Updated: 5 hours ago
Getting back to the classroom, protest at Chesapeake BOE

News

KDMC seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
The hospital says they're seeing the number of cases in rural areas start to escalate.

Local

W.Va. Senate majority leader battling COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Takubo, R-Kanawha, posted Monday on social media that he has the virus.

National

Smithsonian National Zoo’s baby panda is one month old

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
The Smithsonian National Zoo’s giant panda cub is one month old and had its very first veterinary exam over the weekend.