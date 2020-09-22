Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 824 new cases, 7 more deaths

Gov. Beshear reported the latest coronavirus numbers for Kentucky on Tuesday.
Gov. Beshear reported the latest coronavirus numbers for Kentucky on Tuesday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 824 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths.

The governor said that brings the total number of cases to 62,731 since the pandemic started.

Beshear said 134 of the new cases involve children ages 18 and younger. The youngest was 6 days old.

The governor said the positivity rate had risen to 4.52%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 1,119. At least 11,361 have recovered from the virus.

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 1,142,031 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky.

