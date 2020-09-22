UPDATE | 5th Avenue reopens following crash

UPDATE 9/22/20 @ 2:43 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 5th Avenue has reopened after a two-vehicle accident.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/22/20 @ 2:20 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 5th Avenue is shut down due to an accident.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 5th Avenue.

Two vehicles are involved.

There’s no word on injuries.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.