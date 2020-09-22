UPDATE | 5th Avenue reopens following crash
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
UPDATE 9/22/20 @ 2:43 p.m.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 5th Avenue has reopened after a two-vehicle accident.
ORIGINAL STORY 9/22/20 @ 2:20 p.m.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 5th Avenue is shut down due to an accident.
It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Two vehicles are involved.
There’s no word on injuries.
