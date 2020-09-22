Five deaths related to COVID-19 in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., September 22, 2020, there have been 522,329 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 14,384 total cases and 317 deaths.

The DHHR says the deaths include an 89-year old male from Harrison County, a 50-year old female from Fayette County, a 66-year old male from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 72-year old male from Kanawha County.

There are 3,543 active cases.

Officials say 10,524 West Virginians have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (48), Berkeley (948), Boone (200), Braxton (10), Brooke (112), Cabell (737), Calhoun (24), Clay (35), Doddridge (18), Fayette (577), Gilmer (32), Grant (152), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (102), Hancock (144), Hardy (82), Harrison (342), Jackson (252), Jefferson (422), Kanawha (2,377), Lewis (38), Lincoln (156), Logan (585), Marion (258), Marshall (160), Mason (138), McDowell (80), Mercer (404), Mineral (165), Mingo (366), Monongalia (1,936), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (92), Ohio (358), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (521), Raleigh (479), Randolph (237), Ritchie (10), Roane (48), Summers (46), Taylor (119), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (61), Wayne (361), Webster (7), Wetzel (50), Wirt (12), Wood (352), Wyoming (103).

