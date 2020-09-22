Advertisement

I-64 eastbound shut down after tractor trailer flips on side

All of the eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down near the Milton interchange after a tractor trailer flipped onto its side early Tuesday.
All of the eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down near the Milton interchange after a tractor trailer flipped onto its side early Tuesday.((MGN Image))
By Sarah Sager
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-64 eastbound just before the Milton interchange is shut down after a tractor trailer flipped onto its side.

The incident happened just before 1:30 Tuesday morning.

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ no on was hurt.

No word yet on when the highway is expected to reopen.

The truck was carrying insulation.

