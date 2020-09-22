Advertisement

Kanawha Commission sends letter to DHHR about trick-or-treat

The letter was sent on Tuesday
The letter was sent on Tuesday(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission has sent a letter to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding trick-or-treat and Halloween.

The letter was sent on Tuesday.

In the letter addressed to WV DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch, the commission says each year, the Kanawha County Commission starts receiving calls in August regarding the date to be set for “Trick or Treat” for the unincorporated areas, and municipalities usually follow suit. The letter goes on to day commission hasn’t set a time or date intentionally because they were hoping for guidance from the State Department of Health and Human Resources as to how trick-or-treat should be handed this year due to COVID-19.

Kanawha Commission wrote, “On September 18, the State of Ohio Department of Health issued Halloween guidelines for COVID-19. We have read those guidelines and researched what other areas throughout the United States are doing as it relates to alternative ideas for trick-or-treat. The Kanawha County Commission has a meeting on Thursday, September 24, at 5:00 p.m. and plans to discuss Halloween and trick-or-treat. We would like to know if the Department of Health and Human Resources will be putting out any guidelines before our discussion on Thursday.”

This is a developing story.

