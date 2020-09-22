Advertisement

KDMC seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Staff at King’s Daughters Medical Center (KDMC) are urging everyone to do their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 after seeing a surge in new positive cases.

The hospital says 45 percent of their total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the past 30 days.

KDMC CEO Kristie Whitlatch says they’re at capacity and working to open a third nursing unit to care for COVID-19 patients.

At his news briefing Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear played a video clip of Whitlatch talking about the situation.

“It is affecting babies, children, and healthy men and women who have no idea how they were exposed,” Whitlatch said.

Dr. Richard Ford, a chief medical officer at the hospital, says they’ve dealt with more cases of COVID-19 in September than any other month.

“In June is when we see folks who went on vacation, and we saw our numbers first start to rise in the Tri-State,” Ford said.

Ford says the hospital can safely take care of 30 to 35 COVID-19 patients. As of Monday evening, they had 30 in house.

Dr. Ford says because the hospital is at capacity, Monday they had 25 patients in the ER, not all of whom had COVID, who were waiting for hospital rooms to become available.

The CEO says many patients are very ill, and physicians, nurses and support team members have been hit by the virus, as well.

“There are times when our folks get quarantined, and our numbers may diminish as far as the number of people we have available to take care of our patients,” Ford said.

Despite being at capacity, he says they’re not turning anyone away.

“Right now, we are still able to accommodate them,” he said. “We will do our best to care for them, no matter what our capacity is at that moment.”

They’re urging the public to do its part in slowing the spread of the disease by socially distancing and wearing masks.

Ford says he’s surprised many are still against wearing them.

“The less virus you inhale because the droplets are being contained by the mask, the lower the probability is of you getting sick,” he said.

According to data released by KDMC, they’ve had 466 new positive cases in September. They only had 10 new cases in the month of May, which was down from 27 in April.

The hospital’s primary service area is Boyd, Carter, Greenup, and Lawrence counties in Kentucky, as well as Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio.

Dr. Ford says they’d hoped they could use universities like Ohio State, UK, or Marshall to support them, but those facilities are at their capacities, as well.

