Kentuckians to get three more weeks of additional unemployment payments
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday that Kentucky has been approved by FEMA for three more weeks of additional unemployment payments.
Eligible residents will be able to receive $400 for the weeks of Aug. 22, 29 and Sept. 5 for each week a claimant meets the criteria.
This is a developing story.
Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.