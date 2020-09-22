Kentuckians to get three more weeks of additional unemployment payments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday that Kentucky has been approved by FEMA for three more weeks of additional unemployment payments.

Eligible residents will be able to receive $400 for the weeks of Aug. 22, 29 and Sept. 5 for each week a claimant meets the criteria.

